Staff at The Seattle Times were among dozens of journalists praised for their work Monday when the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes were announced via a YouTube livestream.
The Pulitzers are generally regarded as the highest honor that U.S.-based journalists and organizations can receive.
“The Pulitzers once again remind us that sometimes a little guy — one journalist, a small newsroom, even a curious tipster — can land a strong blow against systemic abuse, neglect or injustice in our communities," said Poynter Institute President Neil Brown, a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board.
Here are some of the the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners. To see the rest of the list and read more about them, visit ubne.ws/2020pulitzers.
Breaking News Reporting — Awarded to the staff of The (Louisville, Kentucky) Courier-Journal for coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
National Reporting — Awarded to Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times for coverage that exposed design flaws in Boeing’s 737 Max; also awarded to T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica for an investigation of a series of accidents in America’s 7th Fleet.
Public Service — Awarded to the Anchorage Daily News, with contributions from ProPublica, for a series on small towns in Alaska that lack police protection.