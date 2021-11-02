Sears Howntown Store in Walla Walla damaged in Monday night fire

Updated: 9:33 a.m., Nov. 2
Walla Walla Fire Department officials confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 2, a commercial structure fire caused damage to the Sears Hometown Store at 207 E. Main St.
Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to the fire at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, with a report that a staircase caught fire and someone might have be burning cardboard.
Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the west side the large, two-story commercial building.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes with the help of the College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4.
The fire that was confined to the exterior of the building and was controlled at 9:43 p.m., department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said.
No one was injured, and there were no occupants in the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Estimated property and content losses are estimated at $75,000. The owner of the building is David Thompson.
The Sears store sells appliances and tools and the block was deeded in 1862.
