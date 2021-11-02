Sears Downtown Store in Walla Walla damaged in Monday night fire

Walla Walla Fire Department officials confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 2, a commercial structure fire caused damage to the Sears Hometown Store at 207 E. Main St.
Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said crews were dispatched to the blaze at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, and the fire was reported as controlled at 9:43 p.m.
The Sears store sells appliances and tools and the block was deeded in 1862.
More details will be coming later today, Scott said.
