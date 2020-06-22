On a drizzly Monday morning, Jeniffer Trice and four of her children put on raincoats and face masks, stepped outside their home and began the short walk to Bailey Gatzert Elementary School.
They couldn’t enter the building — that’s been out of the question since mid-March, when Seattle closed all of its schools to curb the coronavirus pandemic. As her kids waited near the parking lot, Trice, who is a member of the school’s building leadership team, picked up a thick sheaf of homework assignments from a table set up just outside the school’s front door, the last school work on the last week of the academic year.
A few members of the Bailey Gatzert staff came by, and for a moment, it seemed almost like a global health crisis hadn’t ripped at the fabric of this tight-knit school community. The boys greeted Mr. Dillon — Nicholas Dillon, a special-education teacher — with elbow bumps, and said hello to Mr. Black — Enrique Black, a popular fifth grade teacher. Trice chatted with two teachers about a free summer tutoring program.
As they started back home, she waved to another mom pulling up in a minivan. It almost felt like a normal day, on this last week of school, in a year that has been anything but normal.
In recent weeks, districts across the state have entered an intense planning period for next school year. Concerned about the possibility of a fresh wave of coronavirus cases this fall, they’re expecting to need to use a hybrid of in-person and online learning to keep the community healthy and safe from the virus. But many parents are still reeling from the year that just ended, when they had to adapt to their new roles as permanent substitute teachers while juggling work demands.
Trice, a single mom with five children, has her fingers crossed that more of the 2020-2021 school year happens in person. But because she has multiple sclerosis, she also worries about contracting the virus.
Trice was laid off from a contract job as a family engagement coordinator with Seattle University early in the pandemic. With schools shuttered, she became the full-time education guide for her children, who range in age from 4 to 14. At first, she had to manage this with only one desktop computer between them.
Now, she worries about what the transition to high school will be like for her oldest, Tytasia, who finished 8th grade this year, and middle school for Xavier, who finished fifth. She’s concerned that all of her children lost precious academic ground: Nehemiah, in sixth grade, who has autism and absorbs people’s emotions like a sponge; Jordan, second grade, who has a learning disability and trouble with fine motor skills; and the littlest, Mateo, who needs the most help because he’s too young to learn from a computer.
Like Trice, nearly 9 in 10 Washington parents are concerned about their children falling behind academically, according to a poll by Education Trust released in late May. Three out of four reported higher levels of stress than usual. The online poll surveyed 881 families statewide in late April, and mirrored the results of similar polls conducted in California, New York and Texas.
Harder on some families
The health crisis has been especially hard on families of color, according to the poll, and many fear that it is exacerbating inequality — though with a pause on some educational metrics, it’s hard to put a number to that concern.
The poll found that about 60% of white parents, parents who primarily speak English at home, and parents of students who do not have a disability report that their school is providing parents with regular contact or access to their child’s teacher. Only about half of Black parents, Latino parents, and parents who primarily speak another language at home, and parents of students with disabilities, reported getting the same support.
Those numbers likely reflect that low-income families and essential workers don’t have the resources (like internet or computer access), or can’t reach a teacher at an appointed time because they are working, said Lynn Jennings, senior director of national and state partnerships for Education Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for policies and practices to improve educational outcomes, particularly for students of color or those living in poverty.
About a quarter of parents who answered the poll said the assignments their children received were confusing or required additional explanation, and the nonprofit is calling on educators to make sure parents can understand and teach assignments.