A driver in a high-speed collision on East Alder Street early Saturday morning careened into three parked cars, knocked out a power pole and landed on a front lawn, miraculously escaping with her life and some scratches, witnesses said.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in a release that Tycie M. Harper Rongey, 21, was westbound on Alder in a 2000 Ford Focus station wagon when the crash took place.
Jacob Heezen said his family awoke around 4:20 a.m. Saturday to the sound of crashes and explosions outside their home in the 1300 block of Alder, across the street from Edison Elementary School’s play field.
Heezen said he ran outside to find the completely smashed in passenger side of a car facing him at the base of his front porch.
Knudson said Harper Rongey was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. He wrote, “Police suspect speed and impairment were contributing factors of the collision.”
Knudson said police are still investigating the crash.
Heezen was amazed the driver’s seat area was preserved “like a capsule.”
His neighbor, Bob McNally, also woke up from the sound of the crash, darted outside and saw that every streetlight up and down Alder was out. On Heezen’s front lawn, McNally said he saw a group of people gathered around what looked like “something from the apocalypse.”
Heezen said the police arrived quickly and Pacific Power crews arrived soon after.
Harper Rongey was headed west and is believed to have crossed over the centerline, police said, slamming into the first of three parked vehicles — all owned by Heezen. The collision caused a chain reaction of damage with the vehicles, totaling Heezen’s two sedans and badly damaging his truck.
Harper Rongey’s car also struck a power pole causing it to be sheered and landing on top of her vehicle.
Pacific Power initially reported power was out for a large portion of the area surrounding the crash, but by mid-morning Saturday only four homes were without power, according to the Pacific Power website.
A special truck from the utility company was temporarily holding the power lines in place while crews dismantled the destroyed pole.
Alder Street was blocked in both directions the entire morning and would remain blocked until the pole could be replaced.
Knudson said city Public Works employees were called to assist at the scene. City and Pacific Power crews worked for most of the morning cleaning debris from the scene.