A Saturday evening fire burned a two-story Walla Walla home, forcing a family of eight, plus their four cats, a support animal and a service dog to evacuate in the snow.
The family escaped the 112 W. Morton St. residence after they saw flames, leaving no time to collect personal belongings. Some of the kids left the home without shoes.
Everyone was out of the house uninjured when city fire crews arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., with Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department assisting, according to a release. Crews had the fire under control at 10:03 p.m.
“The damage is pretty substantial to the house,” said Renea Garcia, the homeowner and mother. “We’re not going to be able to go back until it’s rebuilt.”
The family is staying at a Super 8 Motel until they can find permanent housing.
Damages amount to about $135,000 in property damage and contents burned, according to the release.
The fire appeared to be electrical and may have started from a breaker box, authorities said.
The furnace in the home went out a couple of months ago, Garcia said, and her family was using space heaters to keep warm. A breaker blew and emitted sparks Saturday, leaving the family without power, likely caused by the space heaters.
Garcia lived in the home for almost 11 years. Her three kids, her boyfriend, a medically retired Army veteran and one of his kids lived in the home. Garcia is also housing two 18-year-olds who recently aged out of foster care. She is in the process of adopting them.
She served for the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2003-2005 and now works for Banner Bank full-time as a senior quality assurance specialist in the Mortgage Department.
Garcia recently underwent several surgeries for kidney issues and said it had been a hard enough year before the fire.
The family needs basic items and money to cover emergency costs and is fundraising at ubne.ws/fundraiser.