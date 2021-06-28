A handful of people celebrated Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day — a French-Canadian holiday — at the Frenchtown Historical Site on Saturday, July 26.
The main attraction of the Frenchtown Historical Foundation event was a guided viewing of what is believed to be the oldest standing cabin in Washington state.
While attendance may have been reduced due to extreme heat, with temps in the 100s.
“We haven’t had large numbers of people come … but the people who have come have been really intentional about it,” Frenchtown Historical Foundation secretary Sarah Hurlburt said. “They came because they wanted to know more. Because they wanted to have a chance to actually talk to somebody about the history.”
Usually, 60 and 80 people attend the event, she said.
The Prince’s cabin, originally built sometime before 1841, was named for the younger brother of Hiyumtipin, the leader the Native-American village Pašxápa, according to the foundation’s website. The name of the “prince” is unknown.
In 1990, Robin and Kriss Peterson became owners of the cabin, which was located about two miles from its current location. After her husband’s death, Kriss Peterson donated the cabin in 2013 to the Frenchtown Historical Site. Later, the cabin was moved to the site and restored.
While visitors can usually walk around the cabin’s exterior, visitors are only allowed inside once a year, on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, also know as Quebec National Holiday, is a holiday that marks the summer solstice and celebrates Saint John the Baptist, the patron saint of French Canadians. It was brought to North America by early French settlers.
Frenchtown Historical Foundation member Ross Osborn, who was involved with the restoration, showed visitors around.
Osborn said upkeep of the cabin, like the rest of the site, receives no government funds and survives purely off donations, which can made to the foundation at frenchtownwa.org/support-fhf.
According to informational material at the historical site, Frenchtown was a community made up of French Canadian traders and trappers and indigenous women they married.
The community, which was a cluster of log cabins, was formed in the 1820s, well before the arrival of Marcus Whitman in 1836. Frenchtown was also the location of the 1855 Battle of Walla Walla, the longest battle of the Yakima War.
Frenchtown Historical site is free to visit and open dawn to dusk, daily at 8364 Old Highway 12, Walla Walla. The site features walking trails and informational signage.
More information on Frenchtown and the cabin can be found at frenchtownwa.org.