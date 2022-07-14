Local law enforcement were busy with calls ranging from missing persons to domestic disturbance.
Walla Walla Police Department
July 13
10:13 p.m. — Trespassing arrest, 200 block of East Rose Street.
6:21 p.m. — Missing person, 1100 block of East Alder.
5:28 p.m. — Missing person, 00 block of North Third Avenue.
4:51 a.m. — Arson, 700 block North Rose Street.
College Place Police Department
July 13
6:23 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1100 block Northeast C Street.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
July 13
4:17 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 400 block Miller Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
July 14
5:26 a.m. — Theft complaint, Poverty Lane in Milton-Freewater.
July 15
11:34 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
6:33 p.m. — Disturbance, Kelly’s Restaurant on Highway 11 in Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.