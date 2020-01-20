Safety and dignity part of approach to security for Providence officer

No one could blame Marshall Lynch for being nervous about the envelope delivered to his work at Providence St. Mary Medical Center from an inmate at the county jail.
With more than two years behind him as a security services supervisor at the hospital — and many more than that in similar positions in retail and bar businesses — he didn’t expect the correspondence to be from a fan.
So he handed it to his supervisor to read. To his surprise, he was wrong. The letter-writer, no stranger to a cell over the years, thanked Lynch for taking the time during an interaction at the hospital to treat him as a person and not a criminal.
It’s an approach Lynch and the security team have embraced at a time when the community’s grapples with poverty, housing security and health nest in public hospitals.
It has also earned Lynch a coveted “Values in Action” award from Providence St. Joseph Health. The award recognizes those who “exemplify Providence’s mission, vision and values of compassion, dignity, justice, excellence and integrity.”
Nominated by his supervisor, Susan Leathers, safety, security and emergency preparedness manager for St. Mary, Lynch will be honored in March at the Providence Governance Assembly in San Diego. His prize includes the choice of a pilgrimage to Providence heritage sites in Montreal or Paris, in addition to $1,000, a trophy and other accolades.
Lynch is one of 15 people chosen for the award from across the Providence network. That he works in security rather than the clinical side of services makes the award that much sweeter.
The jail correspondence anecdote is one of numerous examples for Lynch and the security team of dealing with adversity with dignity.
He has cleaned out his own closet to help provide extra clothing for those he encounters in need, offered sandwiches, clean socks and, perhaps most importantly, an ear to listen.
“Everyone has a story,” he said. “Once you get to know someone’s story you can understand where they’re coming from.”
The approach — along with the contribution of a suit from security officer Mike Smith — helped one frequent “visitor” land a job. The man returned to the hospital to show the security team the hiring letter he’d received. And when he lamented he may not have proper clothing to report to work, they brought him components from their own closets.
Leathers has begun calling these “sacred encounters.” She believes they are special to St. Mary, especially after attending system and regional meetings where homelessness and transient visitors are a regular topic.
“It just struck me that the approach our team is taking here is different,” she said.
“Many, if not all, of Providence ministries are facing challenging situations with the homeless and transients on their campus,” Leathers wrote in her nomination letter. “It seems like every Providence meeting I go to I hear about these challenges in the security environment. It is a problem that is not going away. It is sometimes difficult to see where the value of dignity is displayed in our response as sometimes we have to be firm in trespassing or even arresting unauthorized individuals for the common good of keeping our environment safe for our patients and caregivers so our work of healing can be done.”
The interactions start with acknowledgement — a greeting, a head nod. It moves into conversation.
For some visitors, the hospital is a warm place to take cover from winter when they have nowhere else to be. That, however, is not its purpose, Lynch said.
Sometimes he can suggest a more appropriate place for the person to be. Sometimes the interaction will bring him closer to see their attire and notice something they might need. Sometimes, the person is a patient in no different situation than the person who is seeking comfort from the cold, except that they also have a health issue.
“If someone comes in and gets treated for frost bite but has no coat, we can’t send them back out into the same conditions that led them to being here in the first place,” Lynch noted.
His approach to security in this job, he said, is different than his previous position in security at The Green Lantern Tavern. There, he said, the purpose was making sure patrons and staff got home safely.
“Here we can do a little bit more,” he said. “You can show your heart a little bit more.”
The heart is the driving part for Lynch, an Oakland native who grew up in Atlanta and Reno before moving to Walla Walla and graduating high school here in 1993.
Health care employees face the biggest risk of workplace violence of any industry outside of law enforcement, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration data. Rising addiction has been part of that, hospital officials say.
For Lynch, the hospital and its workers are the foundation for everything he loves in the world. His wife works there. His children were born there. And he’s had loss their, too.
“Everything I would give my last breath for is here. Everything I love was born in this hospital,” he said.
“I’ve had my best days here, and I’ve had the worst day of my life here.”
The security work is about preserving the safety for everyone who walks through the doors. It often includes interacting with aggressive people. And Lynch has been on the receiving end of threats more times than he can count.
When a day at work is rough he has reminders that it’s also worth it.
“I still have that letter,” he said. “I read it every once in a while.”