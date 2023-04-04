No one was injured in a Milton-Freewater RV fire, Tuesday, March 4, but the RV was destroyed, according to a Milton-Freewater Fire Department press release.
The MFFD responded to the 300 block of Raspberry Loop at 12:55 a.m. Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and EMS provided aid.
According to the MFFP release, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
