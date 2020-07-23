Rural library district board debates, adopts statement related to Black Lives Matter

The Walla Walla County Rural Library District board of trustees adopted a new statement on racial equality for its website after a debate Wednesday on whether district staff should have made one in the first place and if the district should be aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement.
The statement’s adoption came at a special virtual meeting Wednesday after the subject was broached during the board’s regular meeting Monday.
Trustee Monesa Grant said in the Monday meeting she was concerned about the district taking a stance with Black Lives Matter.
The board ultimately voted to remove the statement and adopted a new one Wednesday.
Library district Executive Director Rhonda Gould said nobody in the community had negatively responded to the statement, which she and her staff posted in solidarity with people of color.
Board President Austin Archer, a professor of psychology and education at Walla Walla University, drafted the new statement.
Grant, along with board members Alice MacDonald and Dave Dahlin, said they appreciated its inclusivity. Board member Esther Duncan was not present.
“My revision was based on what I perceived to be the objections I had heard to the statement the last time around,” Archer said. “The change ... keeps, I think, the spirit of the original statement.”
Archer said the actual organization called Black Lives Matter, which runs blacklivesmatter.com, may have some stances on social issues not everyone could agree on. But he said the term itself should not be considered a political statement in his opinion.
“I think the statement ‘Black lives matter’ is an affirmation in the face of what has clearly been seen as threats to Black people in this country and elsewhere,” Archer said.
“Recent events have highlighted that. So to affirm that Black lives matter just as much as other lives seems to me an appropriate affirmation to make.”
Dahlin said he looked for other library statements around the country, but found that not many had done so.
“I don’t have a strong feeling one way or the other if we should have (a statement) or not,” Dahlin said.
MacDonald said she understands why the staff, which includes several Latino employees, was upset when the board voted to remove the statement and expressed concern about not taking a stand on the issue.
Grant took issue with the words in the original declaration and the idea of it being on the website.
“... It was posted to the website as if it were board policy,” she said of the original statement. “... (It) was very visible and it looked like a policy that the board had put forward. I think that’s a problem.”
Dahlin and MacDonald postulated that perhaps it was beyond the board’s reach to manage every item on the district’s website.
“Maybe that’s where we got off track in the first place,” Dahlin said.
“I think we voted too quickly last time,” MacDonald said. “I agree that I think we were micromanaging the district and that’s not our (job). ... It just really bothers me if we cannot come to an agreement on this.”
At one point, MacDonald said she wants all people to feel welcome, and the statement mirrored that idea, but she did not want to use the phrase “all lives matter.”
“Why did you say ‘I’m not saying ‘all lives matter?’” Grant asked MacDonald.
“Because that’s not the same thing,” MacDonald said. “... By saying ‘all lives matter’ you’re not really understanding how and why ‘Black lives matter’ is different.”
Grant went on to say that the movement seemed to only be associated with negative news such as riots and protests against police.
“That’s why I have a huge problem with aligning ourselves with a political activist group,” she said. “I think Black lives — of course — matter. All lives matter. I understand that Black Lives Matter is a specific thing, but I just think it’s important that we’re not political.”
Dahlin and MacDonald said they worried about the loss of a good working relationship between the board and library staff members if a decision was not made.
Dahlin, MacDonald and Archer voted in favor of the new statement, and Grant voted against it.
The statement has been posted on the district’s website.