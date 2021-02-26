After almost a year of closures, libraries in College Place, Prescott, Touchet, Burbank and Dayton will open to the public Monday.
Since Walla Walla and Columbia counties and the rest of the South Central health region entered Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan on Feb. 14, libraries have the green light to reopen some services at limited capacity.
Walla Walla Public Library will not be opening to the public yet to remain cautious, according to a release. The library will continue to provide curbside pickup service and eBooks.
During the temporary closures due to the pandemic, many changes in library service occurred.
Two libraries in Walla Walla County permanently closed, but a new branch opened in College Place. The Dayton Memorial Library saw a remodel, and the Columbia County Rural Library District board of trustees that manages the Dayton facility hired a new director of library services.
Some libraries opened to the public for two weeks in November but had to close again when the counties rolled back to a stricter Phase 1 with the governor's reorganization of his reopening plan.
“We’re just excited to be able to open and let people come in,” said Rhonda Gould, executive director of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District. “People have to wear masks, of course, and social distance … If you pull a book off the shelf, don’t reshelve it, of course, just put it in a bin that’s available so staff can wipe it off and reshelve it.”
For rural libraries in Walla Walla County, one person or small family will be allowed into the library at a time for 20 minutes to browse books or use the computer and printer. Patrons will need to make an appointment before visiting by calling, emailing or contacting the library via Facebook.
Staff will sanitize the area between appointments, and the libraries will continue with curbside service, take-and-make craft projects and virtual programs until more occupancy is allowed.
The Dayton Memorial Library will allow five patrons in the building to pick up books for 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but browsing in the library is not permitted. Patrons are encouraged to reserve items online or by phone in advance, but people can walk in.
Two patrons can use library laptops at a time but should call the library in advance. The library will continue to offer curbside service.
The College Place branch of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District is yet to be widely seen by the public since the new library was ready to open in May 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions did not allow for in-person library services.
“As soon as we can have people come in and mill around and not have to social distance, then we will have an open house,” Gould said.
The new library in College Place has three computers, a kids area, a young adult area and a meeting room for up to 12 people with a whiteboard and projector screen.
One staff member was hired as the new branch manager, and other staff came from Plaza Way Community Library over to College Place.
Both the Vista Hermosa Library and Plaza Way Community Library closed over the last year. The Vista Hermosa Library closed to make way for a health clinic, and the Plaza Way branch closed because the lease was ending and the district opened the branch in College Place, Gould said.
Dayton Memorial Library also saw recent changes during the pandemic, with leadership moving hands.
Todd Vandenbark is the new director of library services for the Columbia County Rural Library District. He started in the role earlier this month.
His most recent job was as information literacy and technology librarian for Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. There he trained staff and managed day-to-day operations.
Vandenbark has a master’s degree in library science with extended course work and specialization in library technology management and more than 12 years of experience working in academic libraries.