Two structure fires near Walla Walla were responded to late Monday Sept. 27 and were out early Tuesday morning. No one was hurt in either fire.
Right before midnight Tuesday, firefighters from Walla Walla Fire District 4 were dispatched to the 500 block of Northwest Evans Avenue where a multi-family home was on fire. The College Place Fire Department assisted.
Fire officials said the fire was listed as closed at 1:46 a.m.
Earlier in evening, the same department — again assisted by the College Place department — responded to a garage fire on the 200 block of Russet Road at 9:03 p.m. The garage was self-standing and was not attached to the main house, which avoided the fire.
This case was reported as closed by 2:44 a.m.
No information on the cause of either fire was released by the fire department.
