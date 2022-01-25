TOUCHET — Nobody was injured when a rail car broke away from a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train near Rose Street in Walla Walla, Tuesday, Jan. 25, and headed west.
The empty tank car made it nearly 16 miles, almost to Touchet, before responders were able to stop it, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.
The car first broke away at about 12:50 p.m and was stopped at about 1:30 p.m. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Walla Walla and College Place police departments were able to clear the tracks, and the train car was stopped near Touchet.
The car, which reached speeds of 50 mph in its journey from Walla Walla, had slowed to about 3 mph after going up a hill in Touchet. Klundt said a responder was able to jump onto the car and apply the breaks at that point.
Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius said a team was investigating what caused the car to become lose.
