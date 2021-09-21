The city of Walla Walla does not have any plans to require residents to be vaccinated in order to “do anything in the city,” the city wrote in a Tuesday, Sept. 21 press release.
This statement came in response to rumors on social media that the City Council had the intention or even believed it had the authority to mandate residents to get vaccinated, according to the press release. The rumors appear to have emerged from an item on the Wednesday, Sept. 22, City Council agenda regarding a “COVID-19 Protocol Discussion.”
The Wednesday agenda item comes in response to a Monday presentation on the topic, which did not discuss a mandate on residents. Instead, leaders discussed how the city would respond to a federal executive order mandating that large employers vaccinate their employees or test them for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. It’s not yet clear whether this order applies to government agencies or only private employers, according to city officials.
“There has been some discussion of whether that order from the president applies to Walla Walla or not,” Mayor Tom Scribner said at Monday’s work session. “I believe that the OSHA is investigating that and is supposed to have a decision before too long.”
While guidance from OSHA is still awaited, the Association of Washington Cities has advised municipalities in the state that it is expected that public employers with more than 100 employees will have to enforce the order, said Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain at Monday’s meeting.
The city council discussed its options Monday for how to respond if the city does or does not fall under the purview of the executive order, as well as the potential consequences for noncompliance. While a blanket mandate on Walla Walla residents was not discussed, Monday’s work session was not without controversy.
“This mandate is going to decimate the workforce, and that is going to have a bad impact on the city,” said Council member Susan Nakonieczny on Monday. “Are we going to let people lost their jobs?”
Two narrow exceptions to the vaccination or testing mandate exist, including for medical and “sincerely held religious belief.” However, if the city cannot find a reasonable accommodation for those worker, than the city is not required to retain them on staff.
“If we have numerous employees that claim the exception, we are not going to be able to accommodate them all,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa. “We can’t just create work to keep employees on without completely destroying our budget as well. It’s going to be a difficult decision.”
It’s not yet clear what the consequences would be of ignoring the order, though it would likely be a financial impact, Chamberlain said.
The issue will be revisited during Wednesday’s meeting.
