Authorities said a supposed large fight at Walla Walla High School’s football field wasn’t much of a fight at all — in fact, there was no fight.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Richard Schram said the rumor of the large fight breaking out at Wa-Hi’s scrimmage fields Thursday, Sept. 23, was just not true.
“There was no fight there,” Schram said in an email to the U-B.
Schram said communications were likely picked up from the Sheriff’s Office’s tactical channel on local scanner radios.
Local law enforcement agencies were doing training.
“This was a (staged) scenario and nothing in real life that had happened,” Schram said.
Schram added that the student resource officer, who is a Sheriff’s Office employee contracted through the Walla Walla School District, was at Wa-Hi all day Thursday and would’ve noticed such a brawl.
(0) comments
