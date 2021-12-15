Minor injuries were reported when a pickup truck towing a utility trailer rolled off the roadway after encountering strong winds on Highway 11 about 15 miles south of Milton-Freewater on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Joshua L. Ashley, 35, of Milton-Freewater was driving the Chevy pickup truck. Passengers were Nathen D. Peterson, 37 of Walla Walla, a 3-year-old boy from Walla Walla, and Grady D. Shaver, whose hometown was not provided on the Oregon State Police report.
The pickup truck involved was towed by Jim’s Towing at the owner’s request.
