U.S. Highway 730 will remain closed for several more days on both sides of the Washington and Oregon border after a rock fall on Wednesday, Jan. 19, officials confirmed Friday, Jan. 21.
On the Oregon side, the highway is closed from its junction with Highway 37 to the Washington border. On the Washington side, the highway is closed between the border and Wallula Junction.
The closures have been in place since an unstable slope on the Washington side of the border caused the rocks to fall on the highway Wednesday.
Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Meagan Lott said the road will stay closed through the weekend. The department is working to determine what needs to be done to prevent more rocks from falling, she said.
The goal is to have a contractor start working on the area by Monday.
“We don’t know any details on who the contractor will be or what their work schedule will look like,” she said, adding that the work will take “at least a couple days.”
Lot said more long-term work will have to be done on the road later to avoid additional problems in the future.
"We have done a few projects previously in other locations of the highway," she said. "And we have a contract set up for next summer to do some more."
