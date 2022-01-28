SR 730 Rock Slide_2.jpg

This rock slide Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, shut down U.S. Highway 730 near the Washington and Oregon border.

 Washington State Department of Transportation, courtesy/East Oregonian

U.S. Highway 730 has reopened on both sides of the Washington and Oregon border after a nine-day closure due to a rock slide.

The highway opened Friday, Jan. 28, just before 4 p.m., Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Meagan Lott said.

An Apollo Construction crew from the Tri-Cities spent Friday finishing work on clearing loose rocks on a slope above the highway on the Washington side of the border.

The highway had been closed near the border since Wednesday, Jan. 19, when rocks from the slope fell onto the road.

On the Oregon side, the highway was closed from its junction with Highway 37 to the Washington border. On the Washington side, the highway was closed between the border and Wallula Junction.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

