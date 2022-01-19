A rock fall has closed U.S. Highway 730 just inside the Oregon border, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening, Jan. 19.
Lanes in both directions are closed from the junction with Oregon Highway 37 to the Washington border. As of 6 p.m., there was no projection for when the road would reopen.
For the latest information, callers from within Oregon can call 511. Callers outside of Oregon can call 503-588-2941.
