Roads closures
Courtesy of the city of Walla Walla

East Alder Street from South Division to South Roosevelt streets will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday for utility work. Detours will be in place. Emergency vehicles will have access during this time.

