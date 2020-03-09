Sections of two city streets will be closed Tuesday from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. while the city inspects the stormwater system. South Fourth Avenue will be closed from Maple Street to West Morton Street, and Malcolm Street will be closed from South Third Avenue to Chase Avenue.
Road closures
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
