Roads closures
Courtesy of the city of Walla Walla

Sections of two city streets will be closed Tuesday from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. while the city inspects the stormwater system. South Fourth Avenue will be closed from Maple Street to West Morton Street, and Malcolm Street will be closed from South Third Avenue to Chase Avenue.

