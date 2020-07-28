Tietan Street from Modoc Street to Second Avenue will be closed Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for private utility work. Emergency vehicles will be allowed.
- Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
