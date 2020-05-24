The roadway across Lower Monumental Lock and Dam will be closed to traffic for routine maintenance activities beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

 

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.