First Avenue between Main and Alder streets will be closed starting today until Friday, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and the week of June 22-26 for work on the downtown lighting project.

Detour routes will be in place. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.