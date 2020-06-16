First Avenue between Main and Alder streets will be closed starting today until Friday, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and the week of June 22-26 for work on the downtown lighting project.
Detour routes will be in place. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
First Avenue between Main and Alder streets will be closed starting today until Friday, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and the week of June 22-26 for work on the downtown lighting project.
Detour routes will be in place. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Medical workers attend to a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit a… Click or tap here to read more
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can … Click or tap here to read more
BEIJING — China increased testing and lockdown measures in parts of the … Click or tap here to read more
Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up o… Click or tap here to read more
Joseph Fiumara concedes the surge of COVID-19 numbers in Umatilla County… Click or tap here to read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.