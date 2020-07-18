Palouse Street from Oak to Pine streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street repair. Emergency vehicles will be allowed.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.