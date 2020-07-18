Palouse Street from Oak to Pine streets will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street repair. Emergency vehicles will be allowed.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- 1 min to read
Umatilla County health officials said today there are 42 new cases of pe… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Oregon Health Authority officials reported a record-high 437 new coronav… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 1 min to read
MISSION — A day after Gov. Kate Brown announced she was banning indoor social gatherings larger than 10 people to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation made a similar call. Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
A ninth Umatilla County resident has died from COVID-19, one of two viru… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 2 min to read
LONDON — Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russian hackers t… Click or tap here to read more