Stanton Street from Isaacs Avenue to University Street will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for private utility work. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.