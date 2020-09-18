Fourth Street from Orchard to Tietan streets will be closed Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., for an overlay. Detours will be in place. Emergency vehicles will have access during this time.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.