Chestnut Street from Palouse to Howard streets will be closed Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for utility work by a private contractor. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
