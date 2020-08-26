The intersection at Spokane and Main streets will be closed Thursday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. for paving work. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through and business access will be maintained.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
