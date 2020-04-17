Plaza Way will experience lane shifts and lane closures from Tietan Street to Stone Creek Place for water main work starting Monday until May 8.
Emergency vehicles will have access.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Walla Walla County public health officials said today Tyson Fresh Meats … Click or tap here to read more
PORTLAND — Workers at a Portland nursing home that has reported 14 coron… Click or tap here to read more
There’s never been a better time to have to stay at home. Click or tap here to read more
OLYMPIA — Seeking to help Washingtonians cope with the economic shutdown… Click or tap here to read more
Facebook will soon let you know if you shared or interacted with dangero… Click or tap here to read more