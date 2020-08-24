North Main Street from Isaacs Avenue to Pacific Avenue will be closed to traffic Tuesday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. for tree work. Detours will be in place. Emergency vehicles will have access during this time.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
