The intersection of Main and Spokane streets will be closed to traffic Tuesday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m., for utility work. All businesses will remain open.
Emergency vehicles will not have access during this time.
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
As a biochemistry student at Willamette University in Salem Walla Wallan…
Walla Walla County's request to move to the next phase of Gov. Jay Insle…
Destiny Reed had no plans to walk through a high school graduation ceremony.
