Abbott Road will be closed between Fern Avenue and the Walla Walla High School parking lot Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., for a graduation event. Emergency Medical Services will be allowed access.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
Combine Art Collective artists have arrayed their new creations and invi… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
April was the country’s worst month for jobs since the Great Depression,… Click or tap here to read more
Jed Maynes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 2 min to read
A grant funded by Washington’s Lottery to help businesses impacted by th… Click or tap here to read more
Jed Maynes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Walla Walla County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday. That brings… Click or tap here to read more
-
- 1 min to read
TODDTELANDER.COM Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.