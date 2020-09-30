Spokane Street from Alder to Main streets will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping work. Emergency vehicles will have access during this time.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.