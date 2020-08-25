Roads closure
Courtesy photo

School Avenue will be closed from Pleasant to Whitman streets Tuesday through Wednesday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for spot repair maintenance. Detours will be in place. Emergency vehicles will not have access.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.