Chestnut Street from Palouse to Howard streets will be closed Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., for private utility work. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed access.
Road closure
Chloe LeValley
Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Sheila Hagar
- 1 min to read
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Jeremy Burnham
Reporter
'Concerning' situation emerges as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in both rural and urban Inland Northwest
-
- 3 min to read
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Vicki Hillhouse
