BURBANK — A woman from Richland was injured in a rollover crash Monday morning, July 12, just south of Burbank, a report from Washington State Patrol notes.
According to the report, Amy Scantlin, 35, was driving southeast around 5:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 12 when she attempted to change lanes while driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Scantlin lost control of the vehicle as she changed lanes and rolled the SUV at least once. No other cars were involved.
Scantlin was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with unspecified injuries. A representative from the hospital with knowledge of Scantlin's condition couldn't be reached Wednesday.
Scantlin's vehicle was reportedly totaled and towed away from the scene, police reported.
Troopers reported they cited Scantlin for an unsafe lane change and named it as the cause of the crash.