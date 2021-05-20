A man from Walla Walla was unharmed in a crash near Burbank after a Tri-Cities woman allegedly pulled out in front of him, Washington State Patrol reported.
According to a WSP crash report, the crash happened when Samantha R. Miller, 24, of Richland was turning left off U.S. Highway 12 to enter Hanson Loop Road southeast of Burbank and didn't yield to oncoming traffic and an oncoming car, driven by Cesar Perez Fausto, 31, of Walla Walla struck her.
Miller was injured in the two-vehicle crash, according to the report. She was transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. A hospital representative with knowledge of Miller's condition could not be reached. Miller was wearing a seat belt.
Perez Fausto was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the report.
Perez Fausto's 2005 Chrysler Sebring and Miller's 2011 Toyota RAV4 were both totaled and towed from the scene, WSP reported.
Miller was cited by WSP for failing to yield the right of way, the report noted.