The Friends of the Pioneer Park Aviary has swooped in with an incentive to find the people or person responsible for the death of a dozen birds at the sanctuary.
A reward of $1,000 has been offered by the private citizen group for information or evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s), an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department said this afternoon.
Over the last 10 days, the aviary has been broken into by someone cutting the net, authorities reported Tuesday. The break-in has resulted in the deathsof 12 birds, including swans and peacocks, Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman said.
The announcement about the deaths sparked public movement toward fundraising for possible video surveillance at the park, as well as replacement of the birds, estimated at $13,000.
In 2011, about twice as many birds had been reported killed at the aviary, but the predator was a cagey raccoon, according to previous reports.
Those with information about the recent break-ins are asked to call the Walla Walla Police Department, 509-527-1960.
Those interested in donating to support the city’s efforts can do so directly through the city at ubne.ws/parks.