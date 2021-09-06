American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 has a new commander in Michael “Mike” Eggleston, 55. This means new life has been breathed into the Walla Walla post, which was officially closed following a member vote in June.
The change is significant for area veterans and those who support them.
Cmdr. Chuck Amerin with American Legion Frank E. Bauers Post 42 out of Dayton on Aug. 26 echoed that sentiment, noting on Facebook that “This is a great thing and the beginning of a new chapter for the American Legion in (Walla Walla).
“Post 32 was founded in 1921 and its charter is 100 years old. The history, tradition and service of a hundred years is irreplaceable and we applaud their decision to stay open. With our country coming out of 20 years of warfare, new veterans will benefit from the continued existence of this veterans service organization,” Amerin said.
“I just couldn’t let (the Legion) fail,” Eggleston said. “It’s 100 years old. The Legion became the Legion in 1917. I couldn’t let it die. I give credit to Cmdr. Chuck Amerin in Dayton — he’s gung ho.”
Thirteen Post 32 legionnaires in good standing voted on June 23 to close the post. Six members, Eggleston among them, voted to keep it open.
The decision in June boiled down to not enough volunteers to handle officer duties, a lack of general member participation and very senior officers who were exhausted.
“My hat is off to the Legion members and officers that still stick it out everyday to keep the post going,” Eggleston said.
“They have done the best they can with the aging membership, lack of support and engagement and work/life balance. It has been a very big struggle and will take time, public support and patience to get the post back in full swing. We are actively seeking veterans who have a little time and heart left to give back to the community in support of veterans programs, youth engagement in patriotism and pride in the country that they served. The American Legion program is not about a single individual, but giving to a bigger purpose.”
In a June 29 U-B story, then Post Adjutant Neil Jacobson, 72, of College Place, said 16 members out of the 96-member body attended the meeting and made the difficult decision after discussing possibilities.
The reversal of fortune started percolating when Post 32 members met again in July to discuss disbursement of its funds.
“The commander from Dayton breathed sunshine into us at that meeting and I volunteered to become commander. Discussion was tabled and when we reconvened on Aug. 25 eight of nine members voted to reverse the post closure and continue operating the post,” Eggleston said. “We were able to turn it around.”
A member of the American Legion for about 10 years, Eggleston said he jumped into the fray because he didn’t want to see the support system for veterans disappear.
Eggleston brings experience to his new role. He is also a 19-year member and current chaplain of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 in Walla Walla. He has been a VFW service officer, junior vice commander, senior vice commander and a three-year trustee. “The Legion and VFW have similar types of focus missions/visions,” he said.
In terms of Post officer duties, Eggleston said Jacobson agreed to do the books until a suitable replacement officer can be found. Troy Hein was elected as vice commander for a one-year term. The current chaplain has agreed to continue and they are seeking a treasurer and others for several positions.
Eggleston said recruitment and participation are huge for the post.
“Re-instituting the buddy check — checking on older vets that cannot get out much — and supporting other veterans programs in the Walla Walla community will be the top priority.”
He also noted the Legion organization has national programs that can deeply engage to help support veterans, an important function he anticipates delving into.
“Younger vets need to know the importance of the Legion and its benefits to them. We need to change the culture of the Legion to embrace a younger group.
“Vets have an ingrained sense of wanting to belong to something bigger that makes a difference, and finding the combination of what appeals to them and how the Legion can benefit veterans while supporting the public is key,” Eggleston said.
Eggleston retired as a lieutenant from the Washington State Patrol in 2018. His work included being stationed in Walla Walla for four years and taking chief responsibility for security on the state’s capital campus and for the governor.
He is currently employed by the state in another regulatory capacity. The Bend, Oregon, native holds a bachelor’s in organizational leadership.
While serving in the U.S. Air Force he was a load master on C-141 aircraft in the late 1980s, helping with a global support and re-support mission out of McChord Air Force Base, now called Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma. He was also a reservist for two years.
Eggleston saw combat when the U.S. military invaded Panama to seize dictator Manuel Noriega in late 1989-early 1990 and flew other high-risk missions. He separated from military service as a staff sergeant in 1992 with an honorable discharge.
“I hope that I can contribute to the successes of the Post. We have an energetic vice commander and a few members of the post that want to see it succeed,” Eggleston said.
Members of American Legion in Walla Walla meet monthly at the VFW Post, 102 N. Colville St.
For more information email americanlegioncommand32@gmail.com or see legion.org.