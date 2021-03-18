Elizabeth Brochu and Brian Thorne are trying to get ahead of what they fear will be an impending closure of the manufactured home park where they live.
The two are residents of Country Estates Manufactured Housing Community in College Place.
They have lived in the senior community for 14 years. It is their retirement home, and they plan to live there until they can no longer live independently.
The city changed the zone of manufactured home parks in College Place in 2018, when the city adopted its annual comprehensive plan. The zoning affects Sunset Villa and Country Estates, community development director Jon Rickard said.
The change was intended to make it easier to establish new manufactured home parks by making them a permitted use in the multiple-family residential zones, rather than applying for manufactured home park zoning, Rickard said.
There are many negative stigmas associated with manufactured homes, he said. The likelihood of public objection to creating a new manufactured home park could discourage new development.
However, now zoned as multi-family residential, the park could at any time be sold to a developer who chooses to close the park and build an apartment complex or other structures allowed in a Multiple Family Residential zone, the residents wrote in a letter to the U-B.
“Many, if not most residents, would have nowhere else to go should the park be sold to a developer,” they stated. “With nowhere to go, our homes would literally be hauled to a landfill; it happens more often than you know, here in Washington and elsewhere.”
Across the country, manufactured/mobile home parks are being sold and redeveloped into townhouses and apartments. Seven parks closed last year statewide and another one this year.
Seattle City Council adopted a year-long emergency moratorium on the redevelopment of mobile-home parks in 2019 to work on long-term protections for mobile-home residents after only two mobile home parks remained in the city, according to the Seattle Times.
Kenmore zoned manufactured housing communities to only allow manufactured or mobile homes on the property.
The residents hope the city will restore the exclusive zoning for manufactured home parks to prevent their landlord from selling the park for any other purpose than as a manufactured home park.
In a virtual meeting with the planning commission on Tuesday, March 16, the issue came up due to letters the city received from them about the zone change and a presentation from Community Council staff.
Community Council is a local nonprofit that engages residents to pick a regional challenge to study and create recommendations for positive change.
Once the study is complete, community members advocate for the implementation of the study recommendations.
The group studied affordable housing in 2018 and 2019 and came up with 28 recommendations to make housing more affordable in the region.
They found that manufactured homes are affordable because they are less expensive to build and the lot the home sits on can be leased instead of purchased, said Rachel Elfenbein, advocacy coordinator for Community Council.
Planning Commissioner Eileen Davis said she lives in the Country Estates park and feels it provides a safety net for older people.
“The reason we sold our big home and moved here was because of our age, and we felt we would be safer in this community and did not want to go to assisted living,” she said.
Davis said she could sell her home, pay cash for the manufactured home, and now her expenses are minimal.
“As land values increase, owners of manufactured housing communities may want to sell or redevelop the land to capture high returns,” Elfenbein said.
Elfenbein said the study found that manufactured homes, especially in home parks, are affordable homes for low and moderate-income community members. Residents pay market rate and do not receive subsidies from the government.
“So we’re concerned because we know that we don’t have enough subsidies even for the people who need them, that we really need to maintain this form of housing stock because it’s affordable to lower-income community members,” she said.
The affordable housing implementation task force local policies and regulations subcommittee, derived from the study, has been working on one of the recommendations: preserving and developing manufactured housing communities.
They learned many policy options to help preserve manufactured home parks, one of them being manufactured housing zoning.
The group intends to look at Walla Walla and College Place’s comprehensive plans and propose amendments to include a policy that the city plans to preserve manufactured housing communities to address further policy changes that will help preserve manufactured housing communities.
According to city staff, Walla Walla’s mobile home parks are also not under a specific manufactured home park zone.