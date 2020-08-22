On Saturday morning, about 40 people gathered outside of the Walla Walla post office to protest the Trump administration’s mid-July implementation of funding cuts for the U.S. Postal Service.
The protest was planned by the Walla Walla Democratic Socialists of America and the Walla Walla Progressives. Both groups have said they stand in solidarity with the Postal Service and its workers.
Cutbacks threaten to delay the mail and jeopardize mail-in ballot voting, according to media reports. They include canceling overtime for employees, removing mailboxes and cutting service.
At the hour-long rally, many protesters carried signs with phrases such as “Protect the USPS” and “Hands off our mail,” and people driving down North Second Avenue honked their car horns to show support.
Democratic Socialists leaders Elyse Semerdjian, Rachel Elfenbein and Jack Jackson, as well as Walla Walla Progressives member Beth Call all made speeches at the protest.
The speakers emphasized the importance of the Postal Service and rallied behind postal service workers, calling for an immediate end to the cutbacks that undermine timely mail delivery.
In her speech, Semerdjian reminded protesters that USPS jobs are invaluable and must be defended at all costs. USPS employees are represented by unions, and it is also the largest employer of U.S. veterans in the country.
She also cited Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, in which the U.S. Postal Clause protects the Postal Service. Enacted in 1793, this clause provides proof that these cutbacks are unconstitutional, she said.
“These are not partisan issues. We are entitled to a national, federal post office as American citizens,” said Semerdjian.
Walla Walla postal workers did not attend the rally. Democratic Socialists co-chairpersons Elbenstein and Jackson read aloud statements from American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein.
Due to the financial stressors of the pandemic, the USPS will run out of money early next year. Thus, the statements call for an immediate COVID-19 financial relief of $25 billion dollars.
These statements also highlighted the unfounded claims of President Donald Trump, who has said that voting by mail leads to “corruption and massive voter fraud.” This reasoning was made in an attempt to justify postponing the election, according to the statement.
“Since 2000, more than 250 million votes have been cast by mail, including 31 million in the 2018 election, virtually absent of fraud,” Jackson said.
Call, a retired teacher and longtime activist, spoke of how voting by mail is the most reliable way to vote, along with the safest way due to the coronavirus. She echoed criticisms of U.S Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Trump lying to the American people as well.
“Because of public outrage, DeJoy says that he will make no more changes to post offices until after the election. Photo evidence shows us otherwise.”
Call, who has been a member of the Walla Walla Progressives since its inception, also urged people to call Washington congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers at 202-225-2006 and urge her to vote yes on H.R.8015, a bill was introduced in the House of Representatives on Aug. 11.
The Delivering for America Act would block and reverse any changes made to the Postal Service that affect its existing services and is set to be voted on this weekend.
“Our democracy depends on the survival of the United States Postal Service,” Call said.