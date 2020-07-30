The roadway to Bennington Lake will be closed to vehicles starting Monday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for the repaving of Reservoir Road that begin next week. The work is one of numerous construction projects at the Mill Creek Trail and Bennington Lake.
The construction will also delay access to the project office parking area, the Corps said in an announcement.
The $999,000 contract for the work was awarded to Milton-Freewater firm Central Washington Asphalt.
As part of the project, crews will grind down the current road surface, which will serve as the base under the new asphalt.
The project will eliminate potholes and crumbing roads surfaces, the Corps said.
Wider speed humps that better accommodate trailers will be added along with stop signs for increased safety at the project office turn off, according to the release.
In addition to the road work, the division works fish ladder replacement construction is ongoing and has reduced parking at the project office parking lot. Access to the yellow footbridge over Mill Creek is closed and a detour is in place.
Horseback riders will not have access to park with their trailers during the construction.
The Corps is conducting several other construction projects over the summer at Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake that will bring about temporary closures of almost every aspect of those areas through the summer.
Mill Creek Dam rehabilitation will close portions of Rooks Park. Maintenance building construction will close the Mill Creek Project parking lot. Restroom installation at Bennington Lake will close the Bennington Lake parking lot.
More information about upcoming construction is on the Mill Creek Facebook page at facebook.com/millcreekdam/.