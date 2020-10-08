Vehicle access on Reservoir Road leading to Bennington Lake opened Friday after repaving was completed.
A three-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Reservoir Road and the entrance to the Mill Creek Project office parking lot, according to a social media post from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps' Walla Walla District closed the road temporarily in late July for one of its many summertime construction projects. The road closure affected access to different areas at the trail and Bennington Lake.
Construction of new restroom facilities is scheduled to begin mid-October. There are currently no open restrooms available at Bennington Lake, operations officials at Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake said in a release.
The division works fish ladder, a structure that allows migrating fish passage, along with the railing at the yellow pedestrian bridge at Mill Creek were planned to be replaced. Bridge supports on the yellow bridge were also scheduled for repair.
The project is still ongoing, Natural Resources Specialist Jeremy Nguyen said. Walkway detours will remain until further notice.
The baffle blocks or “teeth” at the bottom of Diversion Dam, were replaced at the base of the spillway at Rooks Park, he said.