A local team of art researchers has proposed removal of the Marcus Whitman statue from its current spot at the west entrance to the Whitman College campus and relocation at Fort Walla Walla Museum where the group says its true context can be shared.
“The statue tells us a lot and it has a rich and fascinating history, but again, that history is not the history of Marcus Whitman, it is not the history of the Walla Walla Valley and its not the history of Whitman College,” said Libby Miller director of Whitman College’s Maxey Museum and art history professor during a Walla Walla city Arts Commission meeting Wednesday.
The statue, Miller and her team say, does not represent the historical figure, a medical missionary from the 1800s.
Instead, the representation appears more like a symbol of “frontier mythology,” commonly seen in the popular culture of television shows and artwork when the statue was created in the ‘50s.
There are no photographs to depict what Marcus Whitman looked like, and he was not a trapper as the statue presents him to be, experts say.
This is just one reason for the recommended removal.
The research team, with support from the president’s cabinet at Whitman College, was formed and funded by the school’s Engaged Learning and Research initiative to investigate the statue’s history and propose what to do with it at a time when numerous statues of historic figures have come under scrutiny.
The team consists of Miller, Kynde Kiefel, co-director of the Sheehan Gallery, and three students, two the co-presidents of Whitman’s Indigenous People’s Education and Culture Club, and one hired as a designer.
Miller and Kiefel presented findings to the city of Walla Walla Arts Commission on Wednesday morning.
Kiefel gave an alternative to the statue. Funding for the option is not promised yet because of budgetary constraints.
The installation proposed would include five individual horse sculptures, sculpted with different materials, resting on the triangle of land where the statue currently stands.
The pieces would be at eye-level, sitting amongst visitors rather than below, a divergence from one single figure on a pedestal, she said.
Horses became an integral part of life for the Cayuse, Walla Walla, Umatilla, Nez Perce and Yakima people, Kiefel said.
The horses would represent the five tribes that traditionally used the land where Whitman College sits. The concept also alludes to the “Cayuse five,” a group of five Cayuse people, who paid with their lives to end the violence that followed the deaths of Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, Kiefel said.
The Whitmans were killed in 1847 by the Cayuse with some Umatilla and Nez Perce allies after an outbreak introduced by immigrants on the Oregon trail, Miller said.
Two monoliths would give information acknowledging the tribes that used the land and the artists who were involved, Kiefel said. Four paving stones would create a path and provide information about the history of the Marcus Whitman statue, the region before white settlement, the Cayuse five, the Whitmans and the college.
They proposed a competition for young and emerging indigenous artists with a connection to the area. The five best entries picked would design the five horses in collaboration with Whitman’s collective and creative team and cast locally.
“A big part of what’s going on throughout the country and the world right now with the removal of statues and monuments is I think a desire to tell our history in a different way, remove monuments to single individuals whose dominance in public spaces might feel intimidating or alienating to some and to open up space to tell new stories about our past,” Miller said.
No decisions have been made if the statue will be taken down, where the statue will reside or what will take its place.
The city of Walla Walla owns the statue, but it is installed on property of Whitman College.
The Whitman administration supports the city of Walla Walla in gathering input from residents and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Gillian Frew, media relations strategist at Whitman College, said.
The college supports a decision to move the statue if the city decides to do so, she said.
Until a decision is reached, it would be early to speculate on funding for the removal, she said.
Fort Walla Walla Museum, a proposed option for the statue’s placement, has not confirmed whether it would accept the piece of art. Operators will take it under consideration after further community discussion, said Daniel Forbes, director of the Sheehan Gallery and assistant professor of Art for Whitman College, in the meeting.
Staff will reach out to Fort Walla Walla for details on the possibility and cost of relocation.
The city of Walla Walla’s Arts Commission discussed changes to the current deaccession, or withdrawal of a piece from the city’s public art collection, code at their Wednesday meeting.
The commission is tasked with making a recommendation to Council on the code changes and on what to do with the statue.
Suggested changes to the code from board members and public input include adding the phrasing “upon historical and contextual review, the artwork is deemed to not be consistent with the Arts Commission mission to support diversity, equity and inclusion in its collection,” as an acceptable reason for deaccessioning or disposal of public art.
Another suggested change was to remove a three-year timeframe for public objection to an art piece. Instead, a proposal said, the guideline could read, “There has been sustained and overwhelming public objection to the artwork.”
Requests for the deaccession of a public art piece can be made for numerous reasons.
Some include: The condition or security of the work of art cannot be assured; the work endangers public safety or is damaged and repair is not practicable; the work requires excessive maintenance; a suitable site for display of the work is no longer available; the authenticity of the work is called into question; the department that displays the work requests its status be reviewed; and the artist requests removal.
Staff wrote a draft of the procedure for decommissioning public art with recommendations from the commission at an August meeting. The procedure is not finalized by a vote yet.
The draft states that a City Council, Arts Commission or community member can submit a written request for deaccession. The statement must include why the applicant believes the public art piece should be decommissioned, how the request meets policy, a photo of the artwork and any written evidence of public opinion.
Before the artwork is decommissioned, the city would notify the artist. City staff would prepare a report and recommendation for the Arts Commission to review, and the commission would request public input.
The commission would recommend an action to the City Council for final decision.