A press conference courtesy of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office this afternoon shed some light on flooding, road closures and people trapped in Northeastern Oregon today.
The Umatilla County commissioners have requested that the county be deemed in a state of emergency, and by mid-afternoon today, Governor Kate Brown indicated she’d sign off on it.
Oregon National Guard Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters were rescuing stranded residents southeast of Weston and Adams, on Bingham and Cayuse roads, according to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan.
He added he hadn’t seen flooding as bad since 1996.
Front loaders were used in another area, as the waters were moving too swiftly for boats or other vehicles.
Rowan added that rescue and shelter efforts would continue as needed, and people could call dispatch with any non-emergencies.
A spokesman from the National Weather Service said waters were expected to recede by Saturday, but not before ascending slightly due to an incoming weather pattern. The flooding, he said, was largely due to snow on the mountains and increasing rain.
About 12,500 sandbags had just been delivered to Milton-Freewater and Weston, with thousands more on the way.
A 4-mile stretch of Highway 11 was closed to motorists, as well as many other roads in the northeast part of the county.
An Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman said people should check Tripcheck.com before traveling anywhere.
Those with flooded areas should limit their water use, as rising waters interrupted sewer systems, a county health department spokesman said.
People also should avoid the water, as it likely contained contaminants, he said.