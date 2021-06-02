Emergency officials in Umatilla County reported two separate rescue efforts for people visiting the Umatilla National Forest near Tollgate over the holiday weekend.
An 83-year-old man was reported missing Friday evening, May 28, near Tollgate, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jodi Florence said. He was missing for about 10 minutes. He was found by family members and was unharmed, Florence said.
The second event happened Sunday afternoon on the Zig Zag Springs Trail, officials said.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue spokesperson Suzie Reitz said a woman was reported to be injured while hiking on the trail. Dispatchers were alerted at 1:14 p.m. The woman wasn't found until 3:15 p.m.
Reitz said rescuers had to "hike down" into the area and take the woman out. She was flown out via LifeFlight to a hospital, officials said, and her condition was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.