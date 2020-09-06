As wheat heads on barges along the Snake River to Portland for export, repairs to a floating guidewall on Lower Monumental Lock and Dam close the navigation lock during daylight hours.
Repairs are expected over about two weeks, until Sept. 16, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District works to minimize the disruption to the two largest shippers of wheat on the river, Tidewater Transportation and Terminals and Shaver Transportation.
Thee main cable to the anchor point for the guidewall broke, as the cables are old, underwater and corrode over time, according to Corps officials.
A tugboat is out on the river every day, holding the floating guidewall in place to prevent it from swinging around and impacting the dam. The navigation lock is closed 8 a.m.-8 p.m. If work finishes sooner, lock may open earlier in the evenings.
The repairs come at a busy harvest time, and closing the navigation lock during the day puts a strain on grain shippers. They have to reorganize and leave Lewiston at a different time to hit the lock during the open hours on their way to Portland.
Though there may be a slight delay, the grain is still making it to Portland on time, and the amount of wheat shipped is not being affected.
“Yes, it’s an inconvenience ... still, there’s a lot of grain upriver, so it is challenging to have those 12 hours a day not be able to be used for the lock, but we also appreciate the Corps and what they do in keeping those locks safe and operable,” said Jennifer Riddle, senior marketing and communications specialist for Tidewater Transportation and Terminals.
Tidewater Transportation and Terminals normally operates 24 hours a day, so the repairs cut its operation time in half, above the river, she said.
The Columbia Snake River System is the nation’s largest wheat export gateway, transporting over half of U.S. wheat to markets overseas.
“Eleven states export through our rivers, which moved over 13 million metric tons of wheat in 2019,” according to the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association. “Each year, nearly 10% of all U.S. wheat exports move by barge just on the Snake River.”
One barge is the equivalent of 134 trucks, Riddle said.
Barges typically move every day, four at a time — the equivalent of 538 trucks.
Rob Rich, vice president of marine services at Shaver Transportation, said in busy harvest months like now, the company ships about 70 barges a month of wheat, approximately $4.2 million worth of bushels.
The repairs also impact grain elevators on the river above Lower Monumental Lock and Dam, Riddle said.
Cory Christensen, grain merchant for Northwest Grain Growers, estimates the down time will slightly impact their river-based shipments of grain during the repairs, with longer than usual transit times for barges to get through the dam in either direction.
Northwest Grain Growers is almost done with harvest in the area around the elevators that ship barges through Lower Monumental Lock and Dam. They did not have to suffer through the delays the repairs might have caused at the most critical part of the harvest rush.
“We were fortunate,” Christensen said.
Some delays for tugboats will occur while waiting for the locks to open each evening, but there is plenty of time each for them get through, Rich said.
“So although the tug captains have to be aware, they adjust their transit speed accordingly,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re still moving the same amount of wheat down through the locks.”
He said some days, one or two tows are stacked up waiting to pass, and some days there are no waits.
“With all of the electronic navigation equipment that tugs have these days, their able to adjust their speeds to hit the lock at a time that they will know the lock will be open and they can probably get through,” he said.
He estimates four or five lockages a day that go through Lower Monumental Lock and Dam, but at peak times of the year like this, it could be six or eight lockages, each taking about a half-hour to pass through.
“Again a little delay, but that’s just a momentary delay in transit. It isn’t affecting the volume of wheat that’s moving or the timeliness with which the wheat arrives in the Portland export market,” he said.
A barge tow leaving the Portland area transiting to Lewiston is about a six-day round trip.
“We appreciate the hard work that the Corps did not only in getting a contract in place to get this work done but focusing on maintaining transport during the repairs to this floating guidewall,” he said.