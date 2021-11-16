Residents of the Walla Walla Valley may not live up close and personal with the volcanos of Washington state, but they still have opportunities to learn about the fiery mountains that the state is famous for.
Registration has opened for the 12-week Volcano Naturalist program hosted by Mount St. Helens Institute and the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. Now in its 10th year, the courses cover the natural history of Mt. St Helens’ geology, ecology and cultural history.
The 1980 eruption created a “living library,” said Sarah Philips, a representative for the Mount St. Helens, providing scientists the opportunity to watch life return to the blasted wastelands left after the volcano’s eruption decades ago.
The course runs Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 1 through May 3, each class covering a different subject. There will also be three optional in-person field trips with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Registration is $436 and closes Jan. 10, or when the program is full.
At the end of the course, participants will be certified as Volcano Naturalists. For more information and to sign up, visit ubne.ws/3FqPr1g.
